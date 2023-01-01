Pies in Hamburg
Hamburg restaurants that serve pies
Copperz Brewing Co.
798 South Fourth St, Hamburg
|Coconut Custard PIe
|$5.50
A house-made creamy egg custard with plentiful in house toasted coconut is just rich enough to satisfy without being too decadent. Great to get you in the holiday spirit!
|Grandmom Sauer's Secret Recipe Shoo-fly Pie
|$5.50
A old time recipe passed down for four generations, this wet bottom shoo-fly pie is like no others!
|Dutch Apple Pie
|$6.50
A slice of warm apple pie filled with orchard-fresh Michigan apples, finished with a rich & crunchy streusel topping. Topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Make it A La Mode for $1.50