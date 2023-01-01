Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hamburg

Hamburg restaurants
Hamburg restaurants that serve pies

Copperz Brewing Co.

798 South Fourth St, Hamburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Custard PIe$5.50
A house-made creamy egg custard with plentiful in house toasted coconut is just rich enough to satisfy without being too decadent. Great to get you in the holiday spirit!
Grandmom Sauer's Secret Recipe Shoo-fly Pie$5.50
A old time recipe passed down for four generations, this wet bottom shoo-fly pie is like no others!
Dutch Apple Pie$6.50
A slice of warm apple pie filled with orchard-fresh Michigan apples, finished with a rich & crunchy streusel topping. Topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Make it A La Mode for $1.50
More about Copperz Brewing Co.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hecky's Sub Shop

315 State st., Hamburg

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Pie Chowder$0.00
More about Hecky's Sub Shop

