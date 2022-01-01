Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hamburg

Go
Hamburg restaurants
Toast

Hamburg restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hecky's Sub Shop

315 State st., Hamburg

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Taco salad$6.50
Taco meat on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, cheese and taco sauce all served in a tortilla bowl.
Kids taco$4.97
Soft Shell Taco$2.93
A soft shell ground beef taco with lettuce, tomato, taco sauce and cheese.
More about Hecky's Sub Shop
1787 Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

1787 Brewing Company

43 S 4th St, Hamburg

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS (3)$13.00
FRIED CHICKEN TACOS (3)$12.00
More about 1787 Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Hamburg

Pierogies

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Hamburg to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston