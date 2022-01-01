Tacos in Hamburg
Hamburg restaurants that serve tacos
More about Hecky's Sub Shop
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hecky's Sub Shop
315 State st., Hamburg
|Taco salad
|$6.50
Taco meat on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, cheese and taco sauce all served in a tortilla bowl.
|Kids taco
|$4.97
|Soft Shell Taco
|$2.93
A soft shell ground beef taco with lettuce, tomato, taco sauce and cheese.
More about 1787 Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
1787 Brewing Company
43 S 4th St, Hamburg
|BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS (3)
|$13.00
|FRIED CHICKEN TACOS (3)
|$12.00