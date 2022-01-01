Hamden restaurants you'll love
Bomb Wings & Rice Bar
2373 Whitney Ave, Hamden
|Popular items
|Fatboy Fries - Side
|$2.99
House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian.
|Reggae Rice
|$10.99
Jasmine rice, coconut milk, red bean, jerk seasoning, bell pepper, corn, sliced avocado and fried sweet plantain.
|WINGS
Bomb Wings. Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ali Baba's Kitchen
986 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
|Popular items
|Beef Gyro
|$10.95
Grilled gyro strips with sautéed onions & ABK sauce. Served with lettuce & 2 Ali Baba sauces.
|Lemon Chicken
|$9.95
Grilled marinated chicken strips with sautéed onions. Served with lettuce & 2 Ali Baba sauces.
|Chicken Kati Roll
|$4.45
grilled marinated chicken
The Cellar at Treadwell
295 Treadwell St., Hamden