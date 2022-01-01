Hamden restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hamden's top cuisines

Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Middle eastern
Middle Eastern
Must-try Hamden restaurants

Bomb Wings & Rice Bar image

 

Bomb Wings & Rice Bar

2373 Whitney Ave, Hamden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fatboy Fries - Side$2.99
House favorite!! Thick cut fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and sea salt. Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Reggae Rice$10.99
Jasmine rice, coconut milk, red bean, jerk seasoning, bell pepper, corn, sliced avocado and fried sweet plantain.
WINGS
Bomb Wings. Your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side. Fresh, all-natural, hormone free chicken. Signature 48-hour marinade & seasoning, slow cook, flash fry, crispy, juicy, bomb. Gluten free options.
More about Bomb Wings & Rice Bar
Ali Baba's Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ali Baba's Kitchen

986 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Avg 4.8 (1437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Gyro$10.95
Grilled gyro strips with sautéed onions & ABK sauce. Served with lettuce & 2 Ali Baba sauces.
Lemon Chicken$9.95
Grilled marinated chicken strips with sautéed onions. Served with lettuce & 2 Ali Baba sauces.
Chicken Kati Roll$4.45
grilled marinated chicken
More about Ali Baba's Kitchen
The Cellar at Treadwell image

 

The Cellar at Treadwell

295 Treadwell St., Hamden

No reviews yet
More about The Cellar at Treadwell
