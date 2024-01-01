Chicken wraps in Hamden
Haven Beer Company
2323 Whitney Ave, Hamden
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
*Contains Gluten/Dairy* Lettuce, Provolone, Ranch Dressing
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ali Baba's Kitchen
986 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
|Lemon Chicken Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled marinated chicken strips with sautéed onions served on a pita wrap. Comes with 2 ABK white sauces
|Chicken Kebab Wrap
|$11.00
Comes with 2 ABK white sauces
|Lemon Chicken & Gyro Wrap
|$12.75