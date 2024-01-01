Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Hamden

Hamden restaurants
Hamden restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Haven Beer Company

2323 Whitney Ave, Hamden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
*Contains Gluten/Dairy* Lettuce, Provolone, Ranch Dressing
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ali Baba's Kitchen

986 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden

Avg 4.8 (1437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled marinated chicken strips with sautéed onions served on a pita wrap. Comes with 2 ABK white sauces
Chicken Kebab Wrap$11.00
Comes with 2 ABK white sauces
Lemon Chicken & Gyro Wrap$12.75
