Hamilton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hamilton
More about Tano Bistro
Tano Bistro
150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Crab Cake
|$15.00
maryland style crab cake + buffalo slaw + pepper tartar sauce
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
blackberry BBQ pork + tobasco slaw + cheddar + brioche bun
|Bistro House
|$8.00
baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Big Buls Roadhouse
Big Buls Roadhouse
2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton
|Popular items
|Potato skins
|$8.99
|Bone In Wings
|$14.99
|Ranch
More about The Back Porch
FRENCH FRIES
The Back Porch
9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester
|Popular items
|Texas Chili
|$4.25
This hearty homemade recipe is made with plenty of meat and beans. Load it with cheese ($0.50 extra) and onions.
|BYO Angus Burger*
|$8.95
Lean ground beef patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms and more for an extra charge. Served with potato chips.
|Potato Skins
|$9.95
Loaded with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Sprinkled with bacon bits. Sour cream on the side.