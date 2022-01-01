Hamilton American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Hamilton

Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake$15.00
maryland style crab cake + buffalo slaw + pepper tartar sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
blackberry BBQ pork + tobasco slaw + cheddar + brioche bun
Bistro House$8.00
baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almonds + dried cranberries + white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tano Bistro
Big Buls Roadhouse image

 

Big Buls Roadhouse

2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato skins$8.99
Bone In Wings$14.99
Ranch
More about Big Buls Roadhouse
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Back Porch

9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Chili$4.25
This hearty homemade recipe is made with plenty of meat and beans. Load it with cheese ($0.50 extra) and onions.
BYO Angus Burger*$8.95
Lean ground beef patty cooked to order and trimmed with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise. Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms and more for an extra charge. Served with potato chips.
Potato Skins$9.95
Loaded with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses. Sprinkled with bacon bits. Sour cream on the side.
More about The Back Porch

