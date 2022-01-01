Chicken sandwiches in Hamilton
Hamilton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Big Buls Roadhouse
2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
The Back Porch
9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester
|Sicilian Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with pastrami, Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a side of Italian dressing and potato chips.
|Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
|$8.89
Grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of potato chips.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in hot sauce. Served on a wheat bun with lettuce and tomato and topped with bleu cheese dressing. Potato chips on the side.