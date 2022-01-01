Chicken wraps in Hamilton
Hamilton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Tano Bistro
Tano Bistro
150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.00
black bean tortilla + gorgonzola + honey crisp apple + roasted red pepper + romaine + tomato
More about The Back Porch
FRENCH FRIES
The Back Porch
9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast dipped in hot sauce with banana peppers, lettuce and tomato in a flour wrap. Bleu cheese dressing and pretzels served on the side.
|Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
|$9.29
Marinated grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, in a spinach tortilla. Served with pretzels.