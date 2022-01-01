Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Hamilton

Go
Hamilton restaurants
Toast

Hamilton restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Pour House

138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips, Salsa & Cheese$8.00
More about Pour House
Eli's Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Eli's Sports Bar and Grill - Hamilton

4895 Princeton Rd, Hamilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.99
More about Eli's Sports Bar and Grill - Hamilton

Browse other tasty dishes in Hamilton

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Chef Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Cookies

Map

More near Hamilton to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston