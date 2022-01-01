Cookies in Hamilton
Bella Sweets
4877 Princeton Rd, Hamilton
|Backpack Cookie Box
|$7.00
Celebrate back to school with personalized cookies, two cookies per box, one backpack and one pencil cookie. If you would like a name on the backpack please put it in the comment section. ***backpack color varies
|DIY Football Cookie Kit
|$20.00
1 dozen plain sugar cookies in the shape of footballs, helmets, and jerseys, 3 icing bags, and sprinkles for you to decorate yourself.
|"Teacher Fuel" Cookie Box
|$12.00
The perfect way to fuel your favorite teacher is with cookies! Three decorated sugar cookies: one pencil, one coffee cup, and one apple, plus 8 Italian Butter Cookies. If you would like a name on the apple cookie please put that in the comment section.