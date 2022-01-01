Quesadillas in Hamilton
Big Buls Roadhouse
2461 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton
|CHEESE Quesadillas
|$7.99
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.99
|Kids cheese quesadilla
|$5.99
The Back Porch
9626 Princeton Glendale Rd, West Chester
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.99
Our spinach dip with tomatoes, mushrooms and Mozzarella cheese in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of our special lemon sauce.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.25
Blend of Swiss and Cheddar cheeses in a grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add grilled chicken for $1 more.
|Crab Quesadilla
|$8.69
Tasty imitation crab and Swiss in a grilled tortilla. Served with our special lemon sauce