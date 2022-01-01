Hamilton Tap and Grill

Go
Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Beer cheese, spicy mustard
Wings$15.00
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings. Served with blue cheese & celery and your choice of buffalo, BBQ, old Bay, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero
Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onion, bell pepper, mushroom, provolone cheese, hoagie roll
Pub Burger$15.00
Jameson aioli, bacon, onion, aged cheddar
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Buffalo chicken and bacon in a creamy cheese sauce, tortilla chips
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Homemade marinara sauce
HTG Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese
Beer Burger$15.00
Bacon, mushroom, stout cheese, caramelized onion
557 US-130

Hamilton Township NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Diamond's

No reviews yet

Diamond’s was originally opened in 1982, in the Chambersburg Restaurant District of Historic Trenton, New Jersey. Now, Brothers Anthony and Tommy Zucchetti are located with the original chefs in a romantic location within the quaint town of Yardville, NJ. Diamond’s offers the finest Authentic Italian Cuisine, as well as the finest cuts of steaks, chops and fresh seafood & outstanding sandwiches on fresh baked bread.
Diamond’s has a long and famous reputation of providing the finest foods in a fun and comfortable venue with a beautiful ambiance. Over the years Diamond’s has been awarded The DiRoNA Award, Five Star Diamond Award, Zagat Award of Distinction, Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence, Winner 2014 and 2015 Diner’s Choice by Open Table and many more. Diamond’s strives provide its loyal patrons with an extraordinary dining experience. Serving Everyday from Noon to 9

Villaggio Iccara

No reviews yet

Traditionally Untraditional

Mama Dude's

No reviews yet

We are a seasonal, farm to table restaurant based out of Hamilton, New Jersey

The Stone Terrace by John Henry's

No reviews yet

Mother's Day 2020

