Hamilton

Takeout, Outdoor Dining available 11am-9pm Tuesday through Sunday. (Until 10pm on Friday/Saturday).

1366 Beacon St,

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Romaine, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on brioche. served with fries.
Truffle Parm Fries$11.00
Crispy fries with the essence of truffle oil, rosemary salt and garlic aioli.
Asparagus ... Risotto$17.00
Mushroom and asparagus ragout, shaved parmesan.
Fish & Chips$21.00
Crisp rice-flour battered cod, homemade coleslaw and loads of fries
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Rice-Battered, side of Ranch, carrots and celery, choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, homemade dressing and parmesan in an 18" tortilla wrap. served with fries.
Cottage Pie$20.00
Our Hamilton Guinness Beef Stew, topped with mashed potatoes, butter glazed and browned to perfection
Beacon Street Burger$17.00
All beef burger with bacon, pickles, crispy onions and cheddar cheese on brioche. served with fries
Half Roast Chicken$22.00
Secret herb marinade, mashed potatoes, and Chef's veggies.
Chicken Wings$13.00
Meaty, tender bone-in wings, with side of blue cheese, carrots and celery. Choose Hamilton Sauce, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, or BBQ.
Brookline MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Prairie Fire

Dinner Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 9pm /
Friday & Saturday 4pm - 10pm

Upper Crust - Brookline

Come in and enjoy!

Temptations Cafe

There is a huge difference between fresh and pre-made. It's about quality. It's about flavor. It's about freshness. At Temptations, we know fresh just tastes better. From world-class coffees and teas to panini and homemade soups, our family takes pride in serving only the best. Join us for a relaxing breakfast, lunch, dinner or for a quick bite.

Hops N Scotch

HOPS N SCOTCH located in Coolidge Corner the heart of Brookline. 4000 square feet, and two floors of restaurant seating. A Gastrolounge theme with a diverse, expansive selection of Craft Beer, Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon complimented by a full bar.

