Go
Toast

Hamilton's On Main

Authentically American cuisine. Chef driven seasonal menu, chef curated wine list, craft beer, and craft cocktails in an elegant yet approachable fine dining environment.

102 E Main ST

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

102 E Main ST

Newark DE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Klondike Kates Restaurant

No reviews yet

The heart of Main Street on UD campus. A place for everyone to come and enjoy great pub fare food with live entertainment and great cocktails.

m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Peach Blossom Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston