Hamilton's On Main
Authentically American cuisine. Chef driven seasonal menu, chef curated wine list, craft beer, and craft cocktails in an elegant yet approachable fine dining environment.
102 E Main ST
Location
102 E Main ST
Newark DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
Come in and enjoy!
Klondike Kates Restaurant
The heart of Main Street on UD campus. A place for everyone to come and enjoy great pub fare food with live entertainment and great cocktails.
m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING
Come in and enjoy!
The Peach Blossom Eatery
Come in and enjoy!