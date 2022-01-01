Go
Toast

Hammerheads

Tiny hot spot serving creative pub grub like duck fat fries, plus various beers, from basement digs.

921 Swan St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Atrium Steep Hill$7.00
LOADED POTATO SALAD$6.00
WITH BACON, CHEDDAR, AND RANCH
GARLIC HERB FRIES$4.00
Bacon Brownie$4.00
ROASTED DUCK SANDWICH$15.00
HOUSE SMOKED AND ROASTED PULLED DUCK WITH GREENS, TOMATO, AND ON A POTATO BUN
Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA$8.00
TRUFFLE FRIES$5.00
GRIPPO FRIES$4.00
Hi Wire Pink Lemon$7.00
PBLT SANDWICH$13.00
HOUSE SMOKED PORK BELLY WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATO MAYO, GREEN, TOMATO, ON TEXAS TOAST
See full menu

Location

921 Swan St

Louisville KY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broadway Nutrition

No reviews yet

Fast Delicious Blends

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

No reviews yet

Vegan Restaurant & Brewery

Taco Luchador

No reviews yet

Just like the traditions of the luchadores, our tacos are one of a kind & unique. Expressions and tastes created by chefs with the taco connoisseur in mind.

The Café

No reviews yet

https://www.thecafetogo.com/

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston