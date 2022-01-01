Hammond restaurants you'll love

Hammond restaurants
Toast
  • Hammond

Hammond's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Hammond restaurants

18th Street Distillery image

HAMBURGERS

18th Street Distillery

5417 Oakley Ave, Hammond

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Vodka- 750 ml$25.00
80 Proof Vodka
750 Bourbon$54.99
Available in 750ml bottles. Aged in a full size 53 gallon American Oak Barrel for 2 years, 7 months. Distilled from a mash of 70% corn, 20% Rye, and 10% Malted Barley. Notes of clove, green tobacco, and oak are mellowed out by a touch of caramel.
Gin- 750 ml$34.99
Gin- 90 Proof
18th Street Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

18th Street Brewery

5417 Oakley, Hammond

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Cradle to the Grave 4pk$18.00
Red Velvet inspired Pastry Stout w/ vanilla bean & lactose.
8.6% ABV
Case Deal$45.00
Case Deals include any 6 (4 packs) of our Core Beers. You may substitute the Core Beers for up to 1 each of our up-charge beers we have available that are listed below.
Pub Pretzel$8.00
A giant soft pretzel salted and brushed with butter. Served with our beer cheese and Düsseldorf mustard.
State Line Pizza image

 

State Line Pizza

5915 State Line Rd, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.25
Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara
Sm Thin$12.50
Gluten free available for an additional $3
Chicken Wings$6.95
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.
Main pic

 

The Wheel

7430 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
