Hammond restaurants you'll love

More about 18th Street Distillery
18th Street Distillery
5417 Oakley Ave, Hammond
|Vodka- 750 ml
|$25.00
80 Proof Vodka
|750 Bourbon
|$54.99
Available in 750ml bottles. Aged in a full size 53 gallon American Oak Barrel for 2 years, 7 months. Distilled from a mash of 70% corn, 20% Rye, and 10% Malted Barley. Notes of clove, green tobacco, and oak are mellowed out by a touch of caramel.
|Gin- 750 ml
|$34.99
Gin- 90 Proof
More about 18th Street Brewery
18th Street Brewery
5417 Oakley, Hammond
|Cradle to the Grave 4pk
|$18.00
Red Velvet inspired Pastry Stout w/ vanilla bean & lactose.
8.6% ABV
|Case Deal
|$45.00
Case Deals include any 6 (4 packs) of our Core Beers. You may substitute the Core Beers for up to 1 each of our up-charge beers we have available that are listed below.
|Pub Pretzel
|$8.00
A giant soft pretzel salted and brushed with butter. Served with our beer cheese and Düsseldorf mustard.
More about State Line Pizza
State Line Pizza
5915 State Line Rd, Hammond
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.25
Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara
|Sm Thin
|$12.50
Gluten free available for an additional $3
|Chicken Wings
|$6.95
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.