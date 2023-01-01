Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve burritos

HAMBURGERS

18th Street Brewery - Hammond

5417 Oakley, Hammond

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Fried chicken tossed in dry rub, black beans, Spanish rice, greens, shredded white cheddar cheese, and house-made salsa verde.
More about 18th Street Brewery - Hammond
The Wheel - Hammond

7430 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Three scrambled eggs, any style, grilled chicken breast, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and a cheese blend. Made in a flour wrap.
Spicy Pork Burrito$9.99
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with spicy pork and refried beans. Topped with blended cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Three scrambled eggs, any style, chorizo, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and a cheese blend. Made in a flour wrap.
More about The Wheel - Hammond

