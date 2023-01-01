Burritos in Hammond
Hammond restaurants that serve burritos
More about 18th Street Brewery - Hammond
HAMBURGERS
18th Street Brewery - Hammond
5417 Oakley, Hammond
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
Fried chicken tossed in dry rub, black beans, Spanish rice, greens, shredded white cheddar cheese, and house-made salsa verde.
More about The Wheel - Hammond
The Wheel - Hammond
7430 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Three scrambled eggs, any style, grilled chicken breast, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and a cheese blend. Made in a flour wrap.
|Spicy Pork Burrito
|$9.99
Giant flour tortilla stuffed with spicy pork and refried beans. Topped with blended cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Three scrambled eggs, any style, chorizo, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and a cheese blend. Made in a flour wrap.