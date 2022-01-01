Chicken tenders in Hammond
Hammond restaurants that serve chicken tenders
18th Street Brewery
5417 Oakley, Hammond
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
3 large tenders hand dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, fried crispy, and served with fries, and choice of sauce.
State Line Pizza
5915 State Line Rd, Hammond
|Child Chicken Tenderloin Strips
|$7.25
Two breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce
|Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips
|$9.25
Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce