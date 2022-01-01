Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve burritos

La Carreta - Hammond image

 

La Carreta - Hammond

108 NW Railroad Ave, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8. Burrito Wrap Lunch$9.00
grilled chicken, beans, rice, spinach, sour cream, avocados, tortilla soup
Make Your Own Burrito$12.00
choose any to make your own burrito
Burrito Supreme Dinner$12.00
lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond image

 

Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond

1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Wrap Dinner$12.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

1720 W. Thomas St, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito$16.50
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
