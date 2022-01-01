Burritos in Hammond
More about La Carreta - Hammond
La Carreta - Hammond
108 NW Railroad Ave, Hammond
|8. Burrito Wrap Lunch
|$9.00
grilled chicken, beans, rice, spinach, sour cream, avocados, tortilla soup
|Make Your Own Burrito
|$12.00
choose any to make your own burrito
|Burrito Supreme Dinner
|$12.00
lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans
More about Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond
|Burrito Wrap Dinner
|$12.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
1720 W. Thomas St, Hammond
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$16.50
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree