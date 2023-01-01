Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Hammond
/
Hammond
/
Chicken Wraps
Hammond restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Shack's
201 E Thomas St, Hammond
No reviews yet
The Naughty Nicole
$14.20
Your choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, wheat, or flour tortilla.
More about Shack's
Son of A Biscuit - 221 East Thomas Street
221 East Thomas Street, Hammond
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.00
More about Son of A Biscuit - 221 East Thomas Street
