Chicken wraps in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Shack's

201 E Thomas St, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Naughty Nicole$14.20
Your choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, wheat, or flour tortilla.
More about Shack's
Consumer pic

 

Son of A Biscuit - 221 East Thomas Street

221 East Thomas Street, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Son of A Biscuit - 221 East Thomas Street

