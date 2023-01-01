Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cuban sandwiches in
Hammond
/
Hammond
/
Cuban Sandwiches
Hammond restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Salty Joe’s BBQ Shop - 43344 S Range Rd
43344 S Range Rd, Hammond
No reviews yet
Cuban Sandwich
$12.00
SMOKED HAM, PULLED PORK, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLES, FRENCH BREAD
More about Salty Joe’s BBQ Shop - 43344 S Range Rd
STREETSIDE MARKET
201 West Thomas St., Hammond
No reviews yet
Cuban Sandwich
$13.00
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
Browse other tasty dishes in Hammond
Cheese Pizza
Cake
Salmon
Shrimp Salad
Burritos
Cookies
Chicken Salad
Ceviche
More near Hammond to explore
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(567 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(629 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston