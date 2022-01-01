Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

STREETSIDE MARKET

201 West Thomas St., Hammond

TakeoutFast Pay
Side Shrimp Lobster Sauce$0.50
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce$14.00
Shrimp, minced pork and onions stir fried with seasoned black beans, a dash of garlic and blended in a savory egg sauce and garnished with green onion.
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
Item pic

 

Fiery Crab Express - Hammond

2444 W Thomas St Hammond, Hammond

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Special:$43.99
1 Lobster Tail, 1 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp,1/2 Lb Snow Crab, Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage
Lobster Tails$45.00
Maine Lobster Tails Come with corn, potatoes and sausage
More about Fiery Crab Express - Hammond

