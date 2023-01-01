Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

PIZZA

MILAN'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA

505 W. Thomas St., Hammond

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.00
More about MILAN'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA
Cate Street Seafood Station

308 South Cate Street, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
classic cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
More about Cate Street Seafood Station

