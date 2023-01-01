Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Hammond
/
Hammond
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Hammond restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA
MILAN'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA
505 W. Thomas St., Hammond
Avg 4.5
(182 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
$6.00
More about MILAN'S WOOD FIRED PIZZA
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 South Cate Street, Hammond
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
classic cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
More about Cate Street Seafood Station
