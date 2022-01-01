Quesadillas in Hammond
Hammond restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$10.95
cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
1720 W. Thomas St, Hammond
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Chicken Seasoned Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled