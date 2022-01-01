Quesadillas in Hammond

Hammond restaurants that serve quesadillas

Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond image

 

Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond

1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Appetizer$10.95
cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce
More about Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

1720 W. Thomas St, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Chicken Seasoned Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
