Seafood salad in
Hammond
/
Hammond
/
Seafood Salad
Hammond restaurants that serve seafood salad
STREETSIDE MARKET
201 West Thomas St., Hammond
No reviews yet
Seafood Salad
$14.00
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 South Cate Street, Hammond
No reviews yet
Seafood Salad
$14.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, smelt roe, ponzu, bonito flakes, Crabstick and cucumber
More about Cate Street Seafood Station
