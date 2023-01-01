Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Hammond

Hammond restaurants
Hammond restaurants that serve squid

STREETSIDE MARKET image

 

STREETSIDE MARKET

201 West Thomas St., Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Squid Salad$7.00
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
Banner pic

 

Cate Street Seafood Station

308 South Cate Street, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Salad$7.50
marinated in sweet sake, ginger and bamboo shoots, topped with sesame seeds
More about Cate Street Seafood Station

