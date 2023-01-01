Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid salad in
Hammond
/
Hammond
/
Squid Salad
Hammond restaurants that serve squid salad
STREETSIDE MARKET
201 West Thomas St., Hammond
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$7.00
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 South Cate Street, Hammond
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$7.50
marinated in sweet sake, ginger and bamboo shoots, topped with sesame seeds
More about Cate Street Seafood Station
