Volcano rolls in
Hammond
/
Hammond
/
Volcano Rolls
Hammond restaurants that serve volcano rolls
STREETSIDE MARKET
201 West Thomas St., Hammond
No reviews yet
Volcano Roll
$15.00
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
Cate Street Seafood Station
308 South Cate Street, Hammond
No reviews yet
Volcano Roll
$14.00
snow crab, asparagus and fresh salmon topped with a mound of snow crab, chopped tuna, crunchy, chef sauce and sriracha
More about Cate Street Seafood Station
