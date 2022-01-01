Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hammonton

Hammonton restaurants
Hammonton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Dartcor

1 South Jersey Plaza, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$6.95
Apple Walnut Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap$6.95
Scoop of Chicken Salad$2.00
More about Dartcor
Item pic

 

Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery

212 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad BLT$6.00
Our homemade chicken salad with Jersey tomatoes, fresh lettuce and bacon!
Chicken Salad Snack
A perfect gluten free alternative or mixed green salad addition!
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
Our homemade chicken salad, made with our own oven-roasted chicken breast, on fresh Liscio semolina bread and never any onions!
More about Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery

