Chicken salad in Hammonton
Hammonton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
1 South Jersey Plaza, Folsom
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.95
|Apple Walnut Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap
|$6.95
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$2.00
More about Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
212 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$6.00
Our homemade chicken salad with Jersey tomatoes, fresh lettuce and bacon!
|Chicken Salad Snack
A perfect gluten free alternative or mixed green salad addition!
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.75
Our homemade chicken salad, made with our own oven-roasted chicken breast, on fresh Liscio semolina bread and never any onions!