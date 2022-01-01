Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Hammonton
/
Hammonton
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Hammonton restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Dartcor
1 South Jersey Plaza, Folsom
No reviews yet
Apple Walnut Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap
$6.95
More about Dartcor
Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
212 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton
Avg 4.6
(465 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$6.75
Our homemade chicken salad, made with our own oven-roasted chicken breast, on fresh Liscio semolina bread and never any onions!
More about Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
