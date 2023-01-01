Spinach salad in Hammonton
More about Dartcor - SJI Folsom
Dartcor - SJI Folsom
1 South Jersey Plaza, Folsom
|Spring Spinach Salad
|$4.95
Spinach | Bleu cheese crumbles | Grape Tomato | Radish | Red Onion | Strawberry Balsamic Dressing
|Spinach & Arugula Salad
|$6.95
Spinach | Arugula | Feta | Radish | Red Onion | Tomato | Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Spinach Tuna Salad
|$6.95
Spinach | Tuna Salad | Bacon | Egg | Grape Tomato | Red Onion | Croutons | Red Wine Vinaigrette