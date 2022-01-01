Go
Hammys Burgers & Shakes

209 S Talbot St

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$11.00
crispy, tossed in a sauce of your choice & served with ranch or blue cheese to dip
8. The Big Mark$16.00
Chef Mark's 1/2 pounder with special sauce, onions, pickles, cheese, lettuce, . Served with side of seasoned fries
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
with fresh queso for dipping. add bbq chicken or bbq pulled pork 3
3. Bacon Cheesy Burger$15.00
bacon cheesy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with seasoned fries
Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
chopped white meat chicken, cheese, grilled onion
2. Cheesy Burger$15.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
1. Hammy Burger$13.00
burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with fresh seasoned fries
Oreo Cookie Crumble$7.50
crumbled oreos, vanilla ice cream
Cheesesteak$15.00
sliced eye round, grilled onion
6. Onion-tended Consequences$16.00
1/2 pounder topped with onion straws, bacon, cheese, pickled jalapeno, bbq sauce. Served with seasoned fries
Location

209 S Talbot St

St. Michaels MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
