Hampshire restaurants you'll love

Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$15.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Kid Sliders
|$7.00
2 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with French fries
Harts Garage
104 Pingree Grove, 2401 US-20
|Popular items
|The Garage Burger
|$12.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
|Hangover
|$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg. Don't Fret..
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$13.00
Breaded & Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Wrapped Up in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of side.