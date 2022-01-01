Chicken sandwiches in Hampshire
Hampshire restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and topped with pepper jack cheese
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.50
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich * ASK
|$16.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110
2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110, Hampshire
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilles chicken, fresh basil, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Serves on a tomato focaccia bread.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a brioche bun
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese. Served on a french roll.