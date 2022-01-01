Chicken wraps in Hampshire
Hampshire restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and tortilla strips smothered in ranch and BBQ sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and Romaine lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, shredded cheeses, lettuce and tomato smothered in spicy buffalo and ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Harts Garage
Harts Garage
104 Pingree Grove, 2401 US-20
|Asiago Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Asiago Cheese Chips, Croutons, tomato, Romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.