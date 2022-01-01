Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Hampshire
/
Hampshire
/
Pretzels
Hampshire restaurants that serve pretzels
Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove
No reviews yet
Pretzel Sticks
$12.00
Served with cheesy bacon dip
More about Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
Harts Garage
104 Pingree Grove, 2401 US-20
No reviews yet
Pretzel Sticks
$12.00
3 Pretzel Sticks served with Lagunitas Beer Cheese
More about Harts Garage
Browse other tasty dishes in Hampshire
Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Nachos
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Hampshire to explore
Elgin
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Huntley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Marengo
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1311 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1579 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston