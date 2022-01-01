Pretzels in Hampshire

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hampshire restaurants that serve pretzels

Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill image

 

Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill

2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Served with cheesy bacon dip
More about Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

 

Harts Garage

104 Pingree Grove, 2401 US-20

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
3 Pretzel Sticks served with Lagunitas Beer Cheese
More about Harts Garage

