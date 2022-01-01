Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hampshire

Hampshire restaurants
Hampshire restaurants that serve salmon

Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill image

 

Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)

2401 W US-20, Pingree Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Topped with a lemon butter sauce and served with vegetable and choice of potato
Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
More about Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
Main pic

 

Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110

2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110, Hampshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Benny$16.00
Two poached eggs, salmon, herb and chive cream cheese, and tomato. Served with homemade hollandaise sauce, garnished with baby arugula and dill.
More about Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110

