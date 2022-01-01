Go
Hampshire Hills

50 Emerson Road

Popular Items

Thanksgiving For 1$20.00
Each Meal Includes:
Turkey Breast & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Butternut Squash
Green Bean Casserole
Herb Stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Dinner Rolls
Heating Instructions
Orders for 2+ will be packaged together family style.
All Orders Will Be Ready for Pickup:
11/24 from 3:00-6:00pm at The Hills
Location

50 Emerson Road

Milford NH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
