Quesadillas in Hampstead

Hampstead restaurants
Hampstead restaurants that serve quesadillas

LunaZul

841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice.
Shredded chicken or ground beef - additional $2
Quesadilla$14.00
Choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, carnitas, cheese or veggies on 12" flour tortilla with melted cheese, onions, & peppers. Served with guacamole & salsa
Quesadilla Hampstead$19.00
One enormous quesadilla filled with pastor, guacamole, Monterrey and cheddar cheeses along with a soft-crispy, double decker taco filled with chorizo, refried beans & yellow cheese. All served with a side of charro beans, sour cream, lettuce and Pico de Gallo
C&R Pub - Hampstead - 721 Hanover Pike

721 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dang Quesadilla$11.99
Cheddar pepper jack, shredded iceberg, diced tomato, sautéed peppers, onions & sour cream.
