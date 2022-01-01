Quesadillas in Hampstead
LunaZul
841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice.
Shredded chicken or ground beef - additional $2
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, carnitas, cheese or veggies on 12" flour tortilla with melted cheese, onions, & peppers. Served with guacamole & salsa
|Quesadilla Hampstead
|$19.00
One enormous quesadilla filled with pastor, guacamole, Monterrey and cheddar cheeses along with a soft-crispy, double decker taco filled with chorizo, refried beans & yellow cheese. All served with a side of charro beans, sour cream, lettuce and Pico de Gallo