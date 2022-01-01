Tacos in Hampstead
Hampstead restaurants that serve tacos
More about LunaZul
LunaZul
841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead
|Baja Style Tacos
|$12.00
2 flour tortillas filled with choice of grilled shrimp or fish topped with shredded cabbage, chipotle aoli sauce, tomato & cilantro, served with side of charro beans
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Three tortillas topped with grilled rockfish topped with cheese, pico de gallo, a. mix of onion & poblano pepper
|Kid's Taco
|$5.00
soft or crispy tortilla, topped with cheese, served with rice