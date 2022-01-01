Hampstead restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS
Oval & Ale
47 S Hampstead Village Dr, Hampstead
|Popular items
|Patio Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens • Cherry Tomato • Cucumber • Roasted Broccoli • Cranberry Raisins • Fresh Mozzarella • House Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Kids Cheese
|$6.00
|BBQ Chicken Pinsa
|$10.50
The Corner Craft Beer and Eatery
2660 North Carolina Highway 210, Hampstead
|Popular items
|Baby Put it BAHN MI
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, house made pickled Carrots, Cucumber, Onion, topped with Lime, Jalapeno Cilantro & w/ house made Thai Chili sauce served on toasted Cuban bread
|Notorious ITL
|$12.00
Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, House Dressing & Corner Sauce served on toasted Cuban Bread
|Back to the Basics
|$10.00
Turkey, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apple, Mayo Balsamic Glaze, & Honey served on Toasted Multi-Grain Bread