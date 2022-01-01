Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Hampton Bays
/
Hampton Bays
/
Cheesecake
Hampton Bays restaurants that serve cheesecake
Salvatore's of the Hamptons
149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
No reviews yet
Cheesecake
$10.00
More about Salvatore's of the Hamptons
Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
336 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
No reviews yet
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
$11.00
strawberry glaze
More about Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
Browse other tasty dishes in Hampton Bays
Calamari
Tiramisu
Clams
Caesar Salad
Chicken Parmesan
French Fries
Cannolis
Prosciutto
More near Hampton Bays to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
East Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
No reviews yet
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston