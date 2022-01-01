Salmon in Hampton Bays

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hampton Bays restaurants that serve salmon
Centro Trattoria & Bar
336 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
No reviews yet
Wild Salmon
$33.00
More about Centro Trattoria & Bar
Out Of The Blue Seafood
252 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon
$21.95
Served with a choice of two sides
More about Out Of The Blue Seafood
