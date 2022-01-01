Go
Duds Bar image

Duds Bar

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 Wells Ave

Hampton, NJ 08827

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 Wells Ave, Hampton NJ 08827

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Smashed Olive

No reviews yet

We are a family run restaurant bringing delicious food to Washington, New Jersey. Come enjoy a delicious meal and one of our signature cocktails and don’t forget about the wine!

Pasta Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Country Corner Store and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and see what local tastes like !

Roma Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duds Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston