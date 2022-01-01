Hampton restaurants you'll love
Hampton's top cuisines
Must-try Hampton restaurants
More about Smuttynose Restaurant
Smuttynose Restaurant
105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton
|B.Y.O.H.
|$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
More about SANTIAGO'S
SANTIAGO'S
20 depot square, Hampton
|TACO COMBO
|$11.98
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
|>HAVANA DIP
|$8.29
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
|>GUACAMOLE
|$10.14
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
More about Coffee Break Cafe
Coffee Break Cafe
23 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach
|Side of Home Fries
|$2.55
house made seasoned grilled homefries
|2 Eggs Your Way
|$4.45
2 fresh locally sourced eggs cooked your way, with house made home fries with toast.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$4.85
Start with a wrap of your choice stuffed with egg and cheese, build it your way.
More about 401 Tavern
401 Tavern
401 Lafayette Rd, Hampton
|Caesar Salad
|$10.91
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.91
Grilled Chicken Breast/Napa Slaw/Pickled Cherry Peppers/Sriracha Aioli
More about The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton
|Fried Haddock Sandwich
|$15.99
fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear
|Tavern Tips
|$23.99
chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection
|Crock Clam Chowder
|$7.99
thick and creamy, our award winning recipe
More about Las Olas Taqueria
TACOS
Las Olas Taqueria
356 Lafayette Road, Hampton
|YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.32
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.02
More about McGuirk’s / Post 8
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McGuirk’s / Post 8
95 Ocean Blvd, Hampton
More about Whym Craft Pub & Brewery
Whym Craft Pub & Brewery
853 Lafayette Rd, Hampton
|The O.G.
|$18.00
as classic as it gets • house blend half pound beef patty* • cheddar • greens • tomato • American sauces • brioche bun • frites
|The Hipster Cowgirl
|$19.00
house blend half pound beef patty* • chipotle aioli • pickled red onions • parsley • vt creamery goat cheese • brioche bun • frites
|Pulled Chicken Chimichanga
|$13.00
fried tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken • poblano pepper • onion • cotija • scallions • gouda cheese • chipotle aioli • Spicy Shark original • Nurse Shark