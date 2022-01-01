Hampton restaurants you'll love

Hampton restaurants
Toast
  • Hampton

Hampton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Must-try Hampton restaurants

Smuttynose Restaurant image

 

Smuttynose Restaurant

105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.Y.O.H.$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
Pretzel Sticks$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
More about Smuttynose Restaurant
SANTIAGO'S image

 

SANTIAGO'S

20 depot square, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO COMBO$11.98
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
>HAVANA DIP$8.29
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
>GUACAMOLE$10.14
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
More about SANTIAGO'S
Coffee Break Cafe image

 

Coffee Break Cafe

23 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Home Fries$2.55
house made seasoned grilled homefries
2 Eggs Your Way$4.45
2 fresh locally sourced eggs cooked your way, with house made home fries with toast.
Breakfast Wrap$4.85
Start with a wrap of your choice stuffed with egg and cheese, build it your way.
More about Coffee Break Cafe
401 Tavern image

 

401 Tavern

401 Lafayette Rd, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.91
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Thai Chicken Salad$16.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.91
Grilled Chicken Breast/Napa Slaw/Pickled Cherry Peppers/Sriracha Aioli
More about 401 Tavern
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image

 

The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Haddock Sandwich$15.99
fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear
Tavern Tips$23.99
chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection
Crock Clam Chowder$7.99
thick and creamy, our award winning recipe
More about The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
Las Olas Taqueria image

TACOS

Las Olas Taqueria

356 Lafayette Road, Hampton

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !
Chicken Quesadilla$9.32
Chicken Burrito$9.02
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Ginger and Clove Cafe image

 

Ginger and Clove Cafe

881 Lafayette Road, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ginger and Clove Cafe
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McGuirk’s / Post 8

95 Ocean Blvd, Hampton

Avg 3.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about McGuirk’s / Post 8
Whym Craft Pub & Brewery image

 

Whym Craft Pub & Brewery

853 Lafayette Rd, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The O.G.$18.00
as classic as it gets • house blend half pound beef patty* • cheddar • greens • tomato • American sauces • brioche bun • frites
The Hipster Cowgirl$19.00
house blend half pound beef patty* • chipotle aioli • pickled red onions • parsley • vt creamery goat cheese • brioche bun • frites
Pulled Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
fried tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken • poblano pepper • onion • cotija • scallions • gouda cheese • chipotle aioli • Spicy Shark original • Nurse Shark
More about Whym Craft Pub & Brewery

