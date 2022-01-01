Hampton American restaurants you'll love

Go
Hampton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Hampton

Smuttynose Restaurant image

 

Smuttynose Restaurant

105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.Y.O.H.$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
Pretzel Sticks$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
More about Smuttynose Restaurant
401 Tavern image

 

401 Tavern

401 Lafayette Rd, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.91
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Thai Chicken Salad$16.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.91
Grilled Chicken Breast/Napa Slaw/Pickled Cherry Peppers/Sriracha Aioli
More about 401 Tavern
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image

 

The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Haddock Sandwich$15.99
fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear
Tavern Tips$23.99
chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection
Crock Clam Chowder$7.99
thick and creamy, our award winning recipe
More about The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hampton

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Hampton to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston