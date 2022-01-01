Hampton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hampton
More about Smuttynose Restaurant
Smuttynose Restaurant
105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton
|Popular items
|B.Y.O.H.
|$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
More about 401 Tavern
401 Tavern
401 Lafayette Rd, Hampton
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.91
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.91
Grilled Chicken Breast/Napa Slaw/Pickled Cherry Peppers/Sriracha Aioli
More about The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton
|Popular items
|Fried Haddock Sandwich
|$15.99
fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear
|Tavern Tips
|$23.99
chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection
|Crock Clam Chowder
|$7.99
thick and creamy, our award winning recipe