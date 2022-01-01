Hampton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hampton
Smuttynose Restaurant
105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton
|Popular items
|B.Y.O.H.
|$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
SANTIAGO'S
20 depot square, Hampton
|Popular items
|TACO COMBO
|$11.98
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
|>HAVANA DIP
|$8.29
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
|>GUACAMOLE
|$10.14
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
401 Tavern
401 Lafayette Rd, Hampton
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.91
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.91
Grilled Chicken Breast/Napa Slaw/Pickled Cherry Peppers/Sriracha Aioli