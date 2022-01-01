Hampton bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Hampton

Smuttynose Restaurant image

 

Smuttynose Restaurant

105 Towle Farm Rd, Hampton

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.Y.O.H.$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
Pretzel Sticks$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
More about Smuttynose Restaurant
SANTIAGO'S image

 

SANTIAGO'S

20 depot square, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO COMBO$11.98
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
>HAVANA DIP$8.29
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
>GUACAMOLE$10.14
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
More about SANTIAGO'S
401 Tavern image

 

401 Tavern

401 Lafayette Rd, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.91
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Thai Chicken Salad$16.91
Sesame-Coconut Crusted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.91
Grilled Chicken Breast/Napa Slaw/Pickled Cherry Peppers/Sriracha Aioli
More about 401 Tavern
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McGuirk’s / Post 8

95 Ocean Blvd, Hampton

Avg 3.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about McGuirk’s / Post 8

