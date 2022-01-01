Hampton seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Hampton

SANTIAGO'S image

 

SANTIAGO'S

20 depot square, Hampton

No reviews yet
Popular items
TACO COMBO$11.98
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
>HAVANA DIP$8.29
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
>GUACAMOLE$10.14
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
More about SANTIAGO'S
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image

 

The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn

490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton

No reviews yet
Popular items
Fried Haddock Sandwich$15.99
fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear
Tavern Tips$23.99
chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection
Crock Clam Chowder$7.99
thick and creamy, our award winning recipe
More about The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McGuirk’s / Post 8

95 Ocean Blvd, Hampton

Avg 3.5 (139 reviews)
More about McGuirk’s / Post 8

