Hampton seafood restaurants you'll love

SANTIAGO'S
20 depot square, Hampton
|Popular items
|TACO COMBO
|$11.98
(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, short rib, spicy shrimp, grilled
mahi mahi (fish) or veggie of the day.
Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
|>HAVANA DIP
|$8.29
Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.
|>GUACAMOLE
|$10.14
Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn
490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton
|Popular items
|Fried Haddock Sandwich
|$15.99
fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear
|Tavern Tips
|$23.99
chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection
|Crock Clam Chowder
|$7.99
thick and creamy, our award winning recipe