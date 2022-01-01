Hampton bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Hampton

Sly Clyde Ciderworks image

 

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

207 E Mellen St, Hampton

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clyde Club Membership$125.00
This is for Clyde Club 2022 Subscriptions (renewing and new)
Clyde's Party Pack$14.00
2 Submersive 12oz Cans
2 Lime of the Ancient Mariner 12oz Cans
2 Inkjet 12oz Cans
Submersive 4-pack$10.00
More about Sly Clyde Ciderworks
Fox Tail Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fox Tail Wine Bar

15 E Mellen St, Hampton

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib$32.00
More about Fox Tail Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Park Lane Tavern Hampton

4200 Kilgore Avenue, Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Park Lane Tavern Hampton

