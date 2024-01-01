Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Hampton

Hampton restaurants
Hampton restaurants that serve chimichangas

Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton - 2423 McMenamin St

2423 McMenamin St, Hampton

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichangas$16.00
More about Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton - 2423 McMenamin St
Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls

50 town center way, Hampton

TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Chimichangas$20.50
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
L-chimichanga$11.50
Chimichangas Dinner$14.50
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
More about Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls

