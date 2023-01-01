Chocolate cake in Hampton
Hampton restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake
|$7.00
If you love Milk and cookies, your going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk cake. Two cake layers loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse and topped with more mousse and chocolate drizzle.